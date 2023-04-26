Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] is 2.06% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] closed the trading session at $35.11 on 04/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.34, while the highest price level was $35.38. The company report on March 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Trip.com Group Filed 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for three years ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2023. The annual report is available on the Company’s website at https://investors.trip.com. Holders of the Company’s securities may request a copy of the Company’s annual report free of charge according to the instructions provided on the Company’s website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.06 percent and weekly performance of -6.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, TCOM reached to a volume of 4366734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $46.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $41, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.92.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.75. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.24 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.83, while it was recorded at 36.31 for the last single week of trading, and 31.23 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.44 and a Gross Margin at +77.48. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.00.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now 0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.31. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

There are presently around $11,407 million, or 53.00% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 30,375,921, which is approximately 9.326% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,965,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $981.86 million in TCOM stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $798.05 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 13.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trip.com Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 49,557,208 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 50,511,320 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 224,812,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,880,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,730,769 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 10,679,766 shares during the same period.