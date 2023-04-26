TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON] moved down -46.63: Why It’s Important

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TCON] price plunged by -46.63 percent to reach at -$0.83. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 7:41 AM that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Arbitration Award in Dispute with I-Mab.

In November 2018, TRACON entered into two separate strategic collaboration and clinical trial agreements with I-Mab for the development of multiple immuno-oncology programs, including I-Mab’s proprietary CD73 antibody TJ004309 as well as up to five proprietary bispecific antibodies under development by I-Mab. I-Mab commenced arbitration in June 2020, after TRACON invoked contractual dispute resolution provisions asserting that I-Mab had breached its contractual obligations. I-Mab initiated the arbitration seeking a declaration that they were not in breach of either agreement, and TRACON filed counterclaims soon thereafter. Among other findings, the ICC tribunal deemed the TJ004309 trial complete as of January 2022, which entitled TRACON to $9.0 million plus interest, and awarded legal fees and costs to TRACON. The award is made pursuant to a binding arbitration, and both agreements are now terminated.

A sum of 4621637 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 75.17K shares. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.20 and dropped to a low of $0.805 until finishing in the latest session at $0.95.

The one-year TCON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.48. The average equity rating for TCON stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCON shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCON stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $18, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on TCON stock.

TCON Stock Performance Analysis:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.80. With this latest performance, TCON shares dropped by -43.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.63 for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6874, while it was recorded at 1.6220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6941 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TCON is now -305.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -869.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,277.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -126.60. Additionally, TCON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 287.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON] managed to generate an average of -$1,618,611 per employee.TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 45.90% of TCON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCON stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 4,590,000, which is approximately 9.547% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,765,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 million in TCON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.56 million in TCON stock with ownership of nearly 0.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TCON] by around 587,914 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 551,064 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 8,760,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,899,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCON stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,887 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 479,448 shares during the same period.