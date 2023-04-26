The Boeing Company [BA] Stock trading around $202.19 per share: What’s Next?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.97%. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Boeing Expands Partnership with Invictus Games to Support Wounded Veterans.

– Company to serve as Presenting Partner of Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023.

– Sponsorship builds on multi-year agreement and Boeing’s support of global defense forces, veterans and their families.

Over the last 12 months, BA stock rose by 14.28%. The one-year The Boeing Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.8. The average equity rating for BA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $122.38 billion, with 597.60 million shares outstanding and 595.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, BA stock reached a trading volume of 4663621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $231.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northcoast raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $225, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on BA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 53.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.74 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.02, while it was recorded at 205.81 for the last single week of trading, and 178.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Boeing Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Boeing Company [BA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72,552 million, or 58.20% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,029,863, which is approximately 1.835% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 44,267,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.11 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.85 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 2.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,013 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 30,783,460 shares. Additionally, 926 investors decreased positions by around 18,057,310 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 303,748,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,588,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 343 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,323,162 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 2,471,436 shares during the same period.