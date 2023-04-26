TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] Revenue clocked in at $2.80 million, up 89.18% YTD: What’s Next?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.10% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.64%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that TG Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Data from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Trials of BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy) in Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 75th Annual Meeting.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced presentations highlighting data from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 trials evaluating BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy) in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) annual meeting. Links to each of the presentations are below.Michael S. Weiss, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TG Therapeutics stated, “We are pleased to present additional analyses from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 trials and further in-vitro characterization of BRIUMVI at the AAN conference this week. We look forward to continuing to share additional exploratory analyses throughout the year.”.

Poster Presentation: Ublituximab Efficacy in Treatment-Naive Participants With Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis in the Phase 3 ULTIMATE I and II Studies.

Over the last 12 months, TGTX stock rose by 213.88%. The one-year TG Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.54. The average equity rating for TGTX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.16 billion, with 137.13 million shares outstanding and 133.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, TGTX stock reached a trading volume of 5061729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $20.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $49 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $26, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on TGTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1129.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 52.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

TGTX Stock Performance Analysis:

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.64. With this latest performance, TGTX shares gained by 52.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 329.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 213.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.58 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.23, while it was recorded at 22.09 for the last single week of trading, and 10.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TG Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6924.20 and a Gross Margin at +71.99. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7121.54.

Return on Total Capital for TGTX is now -84.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.77. Additionally, TGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] managed to generate an average of -$877,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,096 million, or 69.70% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,502,764, which is approximately 5.129% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,415,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.09 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $204.42 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 13,923,624 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 20,302,979 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 59,439,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,666,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,349,617 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,964,313 shares during the same period.