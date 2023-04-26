Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] gain 45.19% so far this year. What now?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE: THC] gained 2.67% on the last trading session, reaching $70.84 price per share at the time. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Tenet Reports First Quarter 2023 Results; Raises 2023 Outlook.

Net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders in first quarter 2023 was $143 million, or $1.32 per diluted share.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations1 of $1.42 in first quarter 2023.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation represents 104.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.03 billion with the latest information. THC stock price has been found in the range of $70.5149 to $73.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, THC reached a trading volume of 4365869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THC shares is $73.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Tenet Healthcare Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on THC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenet Healthcare Corporation is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for THC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for THC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for THC stock

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.78. With this latest performance, THC shares gained by 30.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.47 for Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.73, while it was recorded at 68.40 for the last single week of trading, and 54.57 for the last 200 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.57 and a Gross Margin at +11.86. Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Total Capital for THC is now 10.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,430.12. Additionally, THC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,399.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] managed to generate an average of $4,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenet Healthcare Corporation go to 2.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]

There are presently around $7,110 million, or 101.13% of THC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,304,003, which is approximately 4.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,147,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $700.18 million in THC stocks shares; and GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $613.83 million in THC stock with ownership of nearly 9.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenet Healthcare Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE:THC] by around 16,216,443 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 20,869,913 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 65,956,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,042,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,145,668 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,306,440 shares during the same period.