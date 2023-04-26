Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] fell -7.86% so far this year. What now?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] loss -3.43% or -0.6 points to close at $16.89 with a heavy trading volume of 3942770 shares. The company report on April 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Starwood Property Trust Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review first quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

It opened the trading session at $17.30, the shares rose to $17.37 and dropped to $16.805, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STWD points out that the company has recorded -11.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, STWD reached to a volume of 3942770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $23.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on STWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for STWD stock

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.21. With this latest performance, STWD shares gained by 0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.81 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.23, while it was recorded at 17.42 for the last single week of trading, and 20.37 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

There are presently around $2,413 million, or 46.70% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,015,810, which is approximately 2.435% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,912,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.8 million in STWD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $121.19 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly 1.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 8,524,233 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 9,332,974 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 120,098,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,956,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,800,025 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,656,608 shares during the same period.