Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] – find out why.

Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE: SPOT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.14% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.70%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Spotify Technology S.A. Releases Financial Results for First Quarter 2023.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 by posting an update on its Investor website. Please visit investors.spotify.com to view the update.

As previously announced, the company will host a live question and answer session to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Daniel Ek, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Vogel, our Chief Financial Officer, will be on hand to answer questions submitted through slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ123.

Over the last 12 months, SPOT stock rose by 25.40%. The one-year Spotify Technology S.A. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.23. The average equity rating for SPOT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.64 billion, with 193.23 million shares outstanding and 140.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, SPOT stock reached a trading volume of 8005486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPOT shares is $136.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price from $120 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Spotify Technology S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Redburn analysts kept a Buy rating on SPOT stock. On February 06, 2023, analysts increased their price target for SPOT shares from 121 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spotify Technology S.A. is set at 4.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPOT in the course of the last twelve months was 1158.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

SPOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, SPOT shares gained by 7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.62 for Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.71, while it was recorded at 134.06 for the last single week of trading, and 103.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spotify Technology S.A. Fundamentals:

Spotify Technology S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,047 million, or 56.40% of SPOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPOT stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 27,937,554, which is approximately -0.096% of the company’s market cap and around 27.63% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,701,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in SPOT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.2 billion in SPOT stock with ownership of nearly -13.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

242 institutional holders increased their position in Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE:SPOT] by around 14,537,887 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 13,074,939 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 79,250,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,862,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPOT stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,319,236 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,991,762 shares during the same period.