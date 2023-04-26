Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Stock trading around $101.09 per share: What’s Next?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] plunged by -$1.37 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $102.62 during the day while it closed the day at $101.09. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Raytheon Technologies Reports Q1 2023 Results.

RTX delivers 10% sales growth and strong segment operating profit growth; Q1 book-to-bill of 1.25 with an RTX record backlog of $180B.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) reported first quarter 2023 results.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock has also loss -3.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RTX stock has inclined by 1.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.17% and gained 0.17% year-on date.

The market cap for RTX stock reached $148.77 billion, with 1.47 billion shares outstanding and 1.45 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 4635490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $109.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $105, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 84.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

RTX stock trade performance evaluation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.27 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.30, while it was recorded at 102.55 for the last single week of trading, and 94.87 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +20.38. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.78.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.61. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] managed to generate an average of $28,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 13.34%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $119,712 million, or 80.90% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 125,881,576, which is approximately -2.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 124,014,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.54 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.23 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly 2.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,262 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 39,781,925 shares. Additionally, 963 investors decreased positions by around 33,103,797 shares, while 326 investors held positions by with 1,111,322,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,184,207,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 248 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,607,462 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 4,035,780 shares during the same period.