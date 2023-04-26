PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain 42.65% so far this year. What now?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] gained 1.71% or 1.09 points to close at $64.95 with a heavy trading volume of 6768339 shares. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 6:30 AM that PulteGroup, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Net Income Increased 28% to $2.35 Per Share.

It opened the trading session at $64.82, the shares rose to $66.08 and dropped to $64.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PHM points out that the company has recorded 73.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -85.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, PHM reached to a volume of 6768339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $66.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $60, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PHM stock. On December 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PHM shares from 45 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 35.38.

Trading performance analysis for PHM stock

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 14.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.61 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.01, while it was recorded at 63.38 for the last single week of trading, and 47.24 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.21 and a Gross Margin at +29.72. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.03.

Return on Total Capital for PHM is now 31.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.54. Additionally, PHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] managed to generate an average of $398,703 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 9.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

There are presently around $13,027 million, or 94.30% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,471,182, which is approximately -3.632% of the company’s market cap and around 0.76% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,859,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $645.95 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly -5.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 15,948,397 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 15,531,328 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 172,520,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,999,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,968,313 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,582,755 shares during the same period.