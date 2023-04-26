Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] is 83.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PTPI] gained 11.46% or 0.44 points to close at $4.28 with a heavy trading volume of 17239249 shares. The company report on November 30, 2022 at 12:45 PM that Petros Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Stock Split.

Common Stock Will Begin Trading on Split-Adjusted Basis on December 1, 2022.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Petros” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq:PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men’s health, today announced that it intends to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 10 pre-split shares. The reverse stock split will become effective at 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Petros’ common stock will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol PTPI and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $4.35, the shares rose to $6.35 and dropped to $4.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PTPI points out that the company has recorded 12.63% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -365.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, PTPI reached to a volume of 17239249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53.

Trading performance analysis for PTPI stock

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.18. With this latest performance, PTPI shares gained by 205.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.72 for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 5.27 for the last single week of trading, and 4.28 for the last 200 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -264.45 and a Gross Margin at -31.65. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -334.40.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.15.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.90% of PTPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,791, which is approximately -22.664% of the company’s market cap and around 42.73% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71000.0 in PTPI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $5000.0 in PTPI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PTPI] by around 1,603 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 34,313 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 3,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTPI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,603 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 28,510 shares during the same period.