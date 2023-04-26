NIKE Inc. [NKE] gain 6.54% so far this year. What now?

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] closed the trading session at $124.66 on 04/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $124.05, while the highest price level was $126.77. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Nike Expands Relationship with Cognizant to Manage its Global Technology Operations.

New Agreement Expected to Help Transform and Manage the Retailer’s Customer, Employee and Partner Experiences Globally.

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced a new agreement to transform and support the technology operations of Nike (NYSE: NKE), the world’s leading designer, marketer, and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.54 percent and weekly performance of -1.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, NKE reached to a volume of 4377586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NIKE Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $135.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $130, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on NKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 103.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

NKE stock trade performance evaluation

NIKE Inc. [NKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, NKE shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.56 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.76, while it was recorded at 125.48 for the last single week of trading, and 111.59 for the last 200 days.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NIKE Inc. [NKE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 8.56%.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $124,812 million, or 82.90% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,698,806, which is approximately 0.998% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,499,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.66 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.86 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly -0.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,138 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 55,465,822 shares. Additionally, 1,068 investors decreased positions by around 59,364,484 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 886,392,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,001,222,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 284 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,979,302 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 13,519,299 shares during the same period.