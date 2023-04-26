Morphic Holding Inc. [MORF] Revenue clocked in at $70.80 million, up 74.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Morphic Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: MORF] surged by $3.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $54.97 during the day while it closed the day at $46.70. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Morphic Reports Positive Topline Results of the EMERALD-1 UC Main Cohort; Orally Administered MORF-057 Achieves Primary Endpoint and Demonstrates Clinically Meaningful Improvements Across Secondary and Exploratory Measures.

-MORF-057 demonstrates statistically significant reduction of 6.4 points (p=0.002) from baseline at Week 12 in the Robarts Histopathology Index (RHI) Score-.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

-MORF-057 achieves 25.7% clinical remission by Modified Mayo Clinic Score (mMCS)-.

Morphic Holding Inc. stock has also gained 6.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MORF stock has inclined by 49.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 88.76% and gained 74.58% year-on date.

The market cap for MORF stock reached $1.78 billion, with 38.57 million shares outstanding and 31.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 390.51K shares, MORF reached a trading volume of 6108135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morphic Holding Inc. [MORF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MORF shares is $65.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MORF stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Morphic Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Morphic Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on MORF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morphic Holding Inc. is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MORF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.15.

MORF stock trade performance evaluation

Morphic Holding Inc. [MORF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.23. With this latest performance, MORF shares gained by 25.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MORF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.79 for Morphic Holding Inc. [MORF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.83, while it was recorded at 44.59 for the last single week of trading, and 31.51 for the last 200 days.

Morphic Holding Inc. [MORF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morphic Holding Inc. [MORF] shares currently have an operating margin of -89.53 and a Gross Margin at +98.58. Morphic Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.38.

Return on Total Capital for MORF is now -18.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morphic Holding Inc. [MORF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.10. Additionally, MORF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morphic Holding Inc. [MORF] managed to generate an average of -$578,833 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 51.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Morphic Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.10 and a Current Ratio set at 21.10.

Morphic Holding Inc. [MORF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,443 million, or 87.00% of MORF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MORF stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,782,873, which is approximately 0.196% of the company’s market cap and around 16.88% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,951,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.54 million in MORF stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $100.41 million in MORF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morphic Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Morphic Holding Inc. [NASDAQ:MORF] by around 2,483,848 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 2,405,289 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 26,007,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,896,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MORF stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,424,612 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,343,133 shares during the same period.