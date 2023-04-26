Market cap of ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] reaches 30.58B – now what?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.42% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.19%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM that onsemi and ZEEKR Sign Long-Term Supply Agreement for Silicon Carbide Power Devices.

onsemi EliteSiC devices will help extend the range of ZEEKR’s smart electric vehicles (EVs).

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, and premium electric mobility brand ZEEKR today announced a long-term supply agreement (LTSA) between the two companies. onsemi will provide its EliteSiC silicon carbide (SiC) power devices to increase the powertrain efficiency of ZEEKR’s smart electric vehicles (EVs), resulting in improved performance, faster charging speeds and extended driving range.

Over the last 12 months, ON stock rose by 35.86%. The one-year ON Semiconductor Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.95. The average equity rating for ON stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.58 billion, with 432.30 million shares outstanding and 430.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.82M shares, ON stock reached a trading volume of 7858265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $92.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 18.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

ON Stock Performance Analysis:

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.19. With this latest performance, ON shares dropped by -9.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.47 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.82, while it was recorded at 73.93 for the last single week of trading, and 70.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ON Semiconductor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.99. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.85.

Return on Total Capital for ON is now 31.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.76. Additionally, ON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] managed to generate an average of $61,146 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

ON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 17.47%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,968 million, or 102.39% of ON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 50,792,399, which is approximately 11.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,935,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 billion in ON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.04 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 0.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 437 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 34,158,013 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 33,467,401 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 358,358,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 425,983,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,447,495 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,941,901 shares during the same period.