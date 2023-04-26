Market cap of LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] reaches 80.56M – now what?

LogicMark Inc. [NASDAQ: LGMK] price surged by 25.00 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Keynotes, Educational Panels and 77 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS on April 25-27, 2023 at the Horseshoe Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Planet MicroCap presents the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS taking place on April 25-27, 2023, where 77 MicroCap public and private companies will be presenting at the Horseshoe Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A sum of 4285736 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 183.77K shares. LogicMark Inc. shares reached a high of $3.97 and dropped to a low of $2.26 until finishing in the latest session at $2.90.

The average equity rating for LGMK stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for LogicMark Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

LGMK Stock Performance Analysis:

LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91. With this latest performance, LGMK shares dropped by -9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.29 for LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 12.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LogicMark Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.82 and a Gross Margin at +41.52. LogicMark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.84.

LogicMark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.70% of LGMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,035, which is approximately -12.632% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., holding 5,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15000.0 in LGMK stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11000.0 in LGMK stock with ownership of nearly -0.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LogicMark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in LogicMark Inc. [NASDAQ:LGMK] by around 3,022 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 7,096 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 22,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGMK stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,022 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,526 shares during the same period.