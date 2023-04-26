Market cap of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [KVSA] reaches 413.41M – now what?

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [NASDAQ: KVSA] closed the trading session at $10.20 on 04/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.18, while the highest price level was $10.22.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.20 percent and weekly performance of 0.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 108.95K shares, KVSA reached to a volume of 4446318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [KVSA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

KVSA stock trade performance evaluation

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [KVSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, KVSA shares gained by 0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.40 for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [KVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.13, while it was recorded at 10.18 for the last single week of trading, and 9.96 for the last 200 days.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [KVSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [KVSA]: Insider Ownership positions

25 institutional holders increased their position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [NASDAQ:KVSA] by around 3,128,155 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,216,283 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 27,729,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,073,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KVSA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 838,501 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,263,448 shares during the same period.