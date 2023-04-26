Market cap of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] reaches 0.56M – now what?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLR] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.48 at the close of the session, up 6.35%. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 9:18 AM that Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $7.5 Million Public Offering.

BOSTON, MA (April 19, 2023) — Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLR) (“Allarity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel oncology therapeutics together with drug-specific DRP® companion diagnostics for personalized cancer care, today announced the pricing of its “reasonable best efforts” public offering of 2,869,330 shares of common stock, 7,130,670 pre-funded warrants, and 10,000,000 common warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares of common stock at an effective combined price of $0.75 per share and common warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $7.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.85 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the initial exercise date.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -95.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALLR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5531 and lowest of $0.4228 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 118.30, which means current price is +13.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, ALLR reached a trading volume of 6553008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has ALLR stock performed recently?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -58.73. With this latest performance, ALLR shares dropped by -82.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.77 for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.8383, while it was recorded at 0.5392 for the last single week of trading, and 20.5646 for the last 200 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALLR is now -132.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -141.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.62. Additionally, ALLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] managed to generate an average of -$1,784,222 per employee.Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.70% of ALLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,108, which is approximately 53.463% of the company’s market cap and around 4.55% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.0 in ALLR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.0 in ALLR stock with ownership of nearly 20400% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLR] by around 1,615 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 2,191 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 413 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,776 shares during the same period.