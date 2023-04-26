Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 34.34M – now what?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.43 during the day while it closed the day at $0.37. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 8:30 AM that AgEagle Awarded Five-Year Multiple Award Schedule Contract by US Governments General Services Administration (“GSA”).

Allows Company to Sell Unmanned Aerial Systems (“UAS”) Directly to Federal Department of Defense and Government Agencies Nationwide.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced it has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (“MAS”) Contract (#47QSWA23D0050) by the General Services Administration (“GSA”), which is the centralized procurement arm of the federal government.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock has also loss -11.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAVS stock has declined by -29.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.96% and gained 5.77% year-on date.

The market cap for UAVS stock reached $34.34 million, with 90.47 million shares outstanding and 79.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 527.70K shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 4135639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

UAVS stock trade performance evaluation

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.86. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.40 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4187, while it was recorded at 0.3868 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4949 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -118.30 and a Gross Margin at +23.81. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -305.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.34.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 10.20% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,093,954, which is approximately 0.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,155,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in UAVS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.34 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly 38.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 497,273 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 617,049 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 7,638,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,752,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 105,940 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 376,632 shares during the same period.