Market Analysts see Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] traded at a low on 04/25/23, posting a -1.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.89. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 11:29 AM that Walgreens Boots Alliance Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter and an increase of 0.5 percent from the year-ago quarter. The dividend is payable on June 12, 2023, to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2023.

Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., have paid a dividend in 362 straight quarters (more than 90 years) and have raised the dividend for 47 consecutive years.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4355982 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stands at 2.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.96%.

The market cap for WBA stock reached $30.19 billion, with 862.60 million shares outstanding and 714.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, WBA reached a trading volume of 4355982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $40.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $54, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

How has WBA stock performed recently?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 6.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.41 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.94, while it was recorded at 35.17 for the last single week of trading, and 36.60 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.09 and a Gross Margin at +19.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.27.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 4.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.07. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $13,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 2.09%.

Insider trade positions for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]

There are presently around $17,498 million, or 59.80% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,519,967, which is approximately -1.686% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,608,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.0 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 7.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 632 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 34,004,262 shares. Additionally, 558 investors decreased positions by around 28,142,245 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 439,369,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,515,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,374,376 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 2,674,277 shares during the same period.