Market Analysts see Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] gaining to $44. Time to buy?

Tenable Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: TENB] closed the trading session at $36.71 on 04/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.75, while the highest price level was $37.32. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Tenable One to Support On-Premises and Hybrid Deployments With Integration of Tenable Security Center.

Increased deployment flexibility makes exposure management more accessible for customers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.77 percent and weekly performance of -21.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 811.18K shares, TENB reached to a volume of 6981183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENB shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Tenable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $47 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Tenable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on TENB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenable Holdings Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TENB in the course of the last twelve months was 34.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

TENB stock trade performance evaluation

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.54. With this latest performance, TENB shares dropped by -17.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.07 for Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.74, while it was recorded at 44.25 for the last single week of trading, and 40.53 for the last 200 days.

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.54 and a Gross Margin at +77.34. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.50.

Return on Total Capital for TENB is now -9.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.21. Additionally, TENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] managed to generate an average of -$48,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Tenable Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenable Holdings Inc. go to 41.90%.

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,708 million, or 91.50% of TENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TENB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,310,002, which is approximately 2.966% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,132,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.69 million in TENB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $362.56 million in TENB stock with ownership of nearly 10.481% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Tenable Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:TENB] by around 10,641,952 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 10,032,239 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 80,332,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,006,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TENB stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,288,414 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,993,060 shares during the same period.