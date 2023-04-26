Market Analysts see T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gaining to $174. Time to buy?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.54%. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 2:45 PM that The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Selects T-Mobile As Primary Wireless Provider Through 2032.

T-Mobile:

What’s the news: After an extensive evaluation process, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) selected T-Mobile as its primary wireless provider. This extends T-Mobile’s collaboration with the VA another nine years.

Over the last 12 months, TMUS stock rose by 15.06%. The one-year T-Mobile US Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.38. The average equity rating for TMUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $180.12 billion, with 1.24 billion shares outstanding and 589.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, TMUS stock reached a trading volume of 6371450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $179.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $153 to $167, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 64.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TMUS Stock Performance Analysis:

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.67 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.37, while it was recorded at 146.96 for the last single week of trading, and 143.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T-Mobile US Inc. Fundamentals:

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

TMUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 64.93%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $80,054 million, or 42.60% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,238,385, which is approximately 0.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,050,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.37 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP., currently with $5.89 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

607 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 34,519,286 shares. Additionally, 560 investors decreased positions by around 46,157,343 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 460,226,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 540,903,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,970,979 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 9,342,305 shares during the same period.