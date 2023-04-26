Market Analysts see PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: PCT] price surged by 7.13 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 8:30 AM that PURECYCLE’S FLAGSHIP POLYPROPYLENE PURIFICATION PLANT REACHES MECHANICAL COMPLETION.

Ironton, Ohio Recycling Facility Will Now Begin Steps Toward Pellet Production.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), today, announced it has reached mechanical completion of its first polypropylene (“PP”) purification plant in Ironton, OH (the “Ironton Facility”), and submitted documentation to Leidos Engineering, LLC (“Leidos”), the site’s independent construction monitor, for formal certification of completion.

A sum of 4857425 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.94M shares. PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $6.54 and dropped to a low of $5.53 until finishing in the latest session at $5.56.

The one-year PCT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.02. The average equity rating for PCT stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCT shares is $14.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc. is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

PCT Stock Performance Analysis:

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.77. With this latest performance, PCT shares dropped by -12.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.90 for PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.11, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PureCycle Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76.

PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $509 million, or 60.60% of PCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 29,193,256, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,343,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.68 million in PCT stocks shares; and SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $39.38 million in PCT stock with ownership of nearly -12.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PureCycle Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:PCT] by around 6,341,370 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 5,794,993 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 85,996,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,132,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 923,375 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,088,938 shares during the same period.