Market Analysts see Novavax Inc. [NVAX] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] slipped around -0.45 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.63 at the close of the session, down -5.57%. The company report on April 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Novavax Grows Presence at World Vaccine Congress 2023 and 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, will present data on its COVID-19 prototype vaccine and its COVID-Influenza Combination vaccine candidate (CIC) at both the World Vaccine Congress 2023 (WVC) in Washington, DC, April 3 to 6, 2023, and the 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Copenhagen, Denmark, April 15 to 18, 2023.

At WVC, Novavax will present data on its COVID-19 prototype vaccine as a booster and its CIC. Novavax will also host an Insights and Tools to Counter Vaccine Hesitancy roundtable on April 4, and participate in a panel discussion on The Future of Safety for New Vaccines on April 5. In addition, Novavax has been named a finalist for the 2023 World Vaccine Congress Vaccine Industry Excellence Awards (ViE) in the Best New Vaccine Technology/Platform Award and Best COVID Vaccine Award categories. Winners will be announced in-person at the ViE Awards ceremony during WVC on April 4.

Novavax Inc. stock is now -25.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVAX Stock saw the intraday high of $8.3599 and lowest of $7.615 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.77, which means current price is +36.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 4591453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $41.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $29 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $37, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock. On December 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NVAX shares from 207 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.96. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 26.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.04 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.78, while it was recorded at 8.32 for the last single week of trading, and 21.29 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.27 and a Gross Margin at +43.55. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$330,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $425 million, or 47.00% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,844,653, which is approximately 17.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,076,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.1 million in NVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.69 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 10.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 20,663,781 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 4,482,764 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 27,421,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,567,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,673,504 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,794,841 shares during the same period.