Market Analysts see Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] gaining to $82. Time to buy?

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] slipped around -3.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $63.17 at the close of the session, down -4.65%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Fortinet Achieves a 99.88% Security Effectiveness Score on the Industry’s Only Independent, Third-Party Next-Generation Firewall Test.

FortiGate 600F series earned near-perfect ‘AAA’ ranking across all four scoring categories, showcasing industry-leading performance at a lower price per Mbps than competitors.

Fortinet Inc. stock is now 29.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FTNT Stock saw the intraday high of $65.93 and lowest of $63.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.07, which means current price is +37.69% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, FTNT reached a trading volume of 5720591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $71.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Fortinet Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 34.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has FTNT stock performed recently?

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.86. With this latest performance, FTNT shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.70 for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.05, while it was recorded at 66.08 for the last single week of trading, and 55.20 for the last 200 days.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.91. Fortinet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.41.

Return on Total Capital for FTNT is now 72.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 66.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 342.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.12. Additionally, FTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] managed to generate an average of $68,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Fortinet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc. go to 19.05%.

Insider trade positions for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]

There are presently around $33,030 million, or 67.80% of FTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,373,952, which is approximately 0.412% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,585,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 billion in FTNT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $1.68 billion in FTNT stock with ownership of nearly 14.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortinet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 456 institutional holders increased their position in Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT] by around 54,466,686 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 42,368,641 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 426,041,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 522,877,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTNT stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,619,217 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 6,518,140 shares during the same period.