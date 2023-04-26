Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $16

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVI] price plunged by -7.10 percent to reach at -$1.02. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Maravai LifeSciences To Host Earnings Conference Call on Monday, May 8, 2023.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, dial (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and reference Maravai LifeSciences, Conference ID 9951216. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the “Investors” section of the Maravai web site at https://investors.maravai.com.

A sum of 4809161 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.19M shares. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $14.22 and dropped to a low of $13.09 until finishing in the latest session at $13.35.

The one-year MRVI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.97. The average equity rating for MRVI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVI shares is $21.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on MRVI stock. On November 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MRVI shares from 32 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.30.

MRVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.92. With this latest performance, MRVI shares dropped by -2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.02 for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.37, while it was recorded at 14.08 for the last single week of trading, and 17.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.33 and a Gross Margin at +80.55. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.94.

Return on Total Capital for MRVI is now 46.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.89. Additionally, MRVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] managed to generate an average of $360,992 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,701 million, or 97.58% of MRVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVI stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 21,681,033, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 13,047,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.19 million in MRVI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $138.71 million in MRVI stock with ownership of nearly 1.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVI] by around 25,710,695 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 29,939,000 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 71,801,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,451,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVI stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,262,969 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 6,383,201 shares during the same period.