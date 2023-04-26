Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] stock Initiated by Chardan Capital Markets analyst, price target now $14

Lottery.com Inc. [NASDAQ: LTRY] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.52 during the day while it closed the day at $0.47. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 1:34 PM that Lottery.com, Inc. Recommences Ticket Operations.

Affiliate Program Reactivated and Dominican Republic Distribution Deal Reached.

Lottery.com Inc. stock has also gained 21.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LTRY stock has inclined by 71.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 50.35% and gained 168.84% year-on date.

The market cap for LTRY stock reached $24.09 million, with 50.76 million shares outstanding and 22.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 590.38K shares, LTRY reached a trading volume of 4640612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Lottery.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lottery.com Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16.

LTRY stock trade performance evaluation

Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.64. With this latest performance, LTRY shares gained by 25.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.46 for Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4742, while it was recorded at 0.3978 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3971 for the last 200 days.

Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.87 and a Gross Margin at +34.28. Lottery.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.19.

Return on Total Capital for LTRY is now 10.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.81. Additionally, LTRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] managed to generate an average of -$221,852 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.

Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.30% of LTRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTRY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,291,551, which is approximately 0.056% of the company’s market cap and around 55.66% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 508,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in LTRY stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in LTRY stock with ownership of nearly -2.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lottery.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Lottery.com Inc. [NASDAQ:LTRY] by around 300,514 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 357,372 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,043,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,701,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTRY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 127,893 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 269,056 shares during the same period.