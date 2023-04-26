Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell -15.09% so far this year. What now?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] slipped around -1.54 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $21.44 at the close of the session, down -6.70%. The company report on March 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Kohl’s Recognized as 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence.

Kohl’s is one of only four retailers to be named a 2023 Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management.

Award marks the 12th consecutive year that Kohl’s has been honored for sustained excellence.

Kohl’s Corporation stock is now -15.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KSS Stock saw the intraday high of $22.76 and lowest of $21.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.40, which means current price is +2.60% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 5076669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $27.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $40 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $35, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on KSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

How has KSS stock performed recently?

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.98. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.44 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.28, while it was recorded at 22.83 for the last single week of trading, and 28.15 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.23. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 2.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.06. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of -$196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 90.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

There are presently around $2,341 million, or 99.30% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,675,039, which is approximately -7.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,653,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.4 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $193.24 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 24.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 17,102,713 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 14,421,420 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 77,641,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,166,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,807,100 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,623,034 shares during the same period.