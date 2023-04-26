Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Stock trading around $18.86 per share: What’s Next?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] price surged by 0.21 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on March 21, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Kimco Realty® Invites You to Join Its First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) will announce its first quarter 2023 earnings on Thursday, April 27, 2023, before market open. You are invited to listen to our quarterly earnings conference call, which will be webcast on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET.

A sum of 4971079 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.61M shares. Kimco Realty Corporation shares reached a high of $18.925 and dropped to a low of $18.61 until finishing in the latest session at $18.86.

The one-year KIM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.99. The average equity rating for KIM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $23.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $25 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $21, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 78.43.

KIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.32 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.42, while it was recorded at 19.02 for the last single week of trading, and 20.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimco Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.12 and a Gross Margin at +40.04. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.17.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.90. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $193,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,070 million, or 96.00% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,073,750, which is approximately 0.778% of the company’s market cap and around 2.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,686,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in KIM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $849.84 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 0.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 35,949,188 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 26,679,706 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 525,595,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 588,224,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,032,160 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,968,758 shares during the same period.