Juniper II Corp. [JUN] Stock trading around $10.45 per share: What’s Next?

Juniper II Corp. [NYSE: JUN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.09% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.19%.

Over the last 12 months, JUN stock rose by 6.20%.

The market cap for the stock reached $389.99 million, with 37.38 million shares outstanding and 29.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 180.06K shares, JUN stock reached a trading volume of 5476615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Juniper II Corp. [JUN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper II Corp. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

JUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Juniper II Corp. [JUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, JUN shares gained by 0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.59 for Juniper II Corp. [JUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.35, while it was recorded at 10.44 for the last single week of trading, and 10.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Juniper II Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Juniper II Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Juniper II Corp. [JUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $291 million, or 88.70% of JUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JUN stocks are: HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,384,297, which is approximately -2.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.84% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 1,750,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.29 million in JUN stocks shares; and SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP, currently with $13.26 million in JUN stock with ownership of nearly -10.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper II Corp. [NYSE:JUN] by around 2,089,745 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 977,885 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 24,774,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,842,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JUN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,658,972 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 557,594 shares during the same period.