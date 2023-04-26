JP Morgan slashes price target on Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] – find out why.

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.184 during the day while it closed the day at $0.17. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Bright Health Group to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on May 9, 2023.

Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health”) (NYSE: BHG), the technology enabled, value-driven healthcare company serving aging and underserved consumers with unmet clinical needs, today announced it will report First Quarter financial results before the financial markets open on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, followed by a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

To participate via telephone, please pre-register at this link. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including dial-in number, conference number, and personal code that can be used to access the call.

Bright Health Group Inc. stock has also loss -8.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BHG stock has declined by -81.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -83.90% and lost -74.00% year-on date.

The market cap for BHG stock reached $100.34 million, with 629.46 million shares outstanding and 593.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, BHG reached a trading volume of 6080926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHG shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHG stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $3, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on BHG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHG in the course of the last twelve months was 0.48.

BHG stock trade performance evaluation

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.15. With this latest performance, BHG shares dropped by -23.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.18 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3933, while it was recorded at 0.1707 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9823 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bright Health Group Inc. go to 40.40%.

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $77 million, or 72.20% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,153,623, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 79,937,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.51 million in BHG stocks shares; and STEPSTONE GROUP LP, currently with $7.1 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly 0.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

67 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 11,239,068 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 8,472,041 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 435,548,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,259,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,168,869 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,165,963 shares during the same period.