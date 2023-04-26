Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] Revenue clocked in at $873.10 million, down -2.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] slipped around -0.65 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.21 at the close of the session, down -8.27%. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Helix Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (“Helix”) (NYSE: HLX) reported a net loss of $5.2 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, for the first quarter 2023 compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2022 and a net loss of $42.0 million, or $(0.28) per diluted share, for the first quarter 2022.

Helix reported adjusted EBITDA1 of $35.1 million for the first quarter 2023 compared to $49.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022 and $2.5 million for the first quarter 2022. The table below summarizes our results of operations:.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock is now -2.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLX Stock saw the intraday high of $7.58 and lowest of $6.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.16, which means current price is +7.13% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, HLX reached a trading volume of 6576036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $6 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $5.60, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on HLX stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HLX shares from 5.30 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLX in the course of the last twelve months was 61.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has HLX stock performed recently?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.63. With this latest performance, HLX shares gained by 0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.67 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.85, while it was recorded at 7.61 for the last single week of trading, and 6.07 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.99 and a Gross Margin at +5.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.05.

Return on Total Capital for HLX is now -1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.97. Additionally, HLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] managed to generate an average of -$38,502 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]

There are presently around $1,029 million, or 88.40% of HLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,383,202, which is approximately 3.224% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,462,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.06 million in HLX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $57.48 million in HLX stock with ownership of nearly 2.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX] by around 17,508,083 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 7,913,536 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 117,294,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,716,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,502,738 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,105,037 shares during the same period.