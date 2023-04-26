GlucoTrack Inc. [GCTK] Stock trading around $0.55 per share: What’s Next?

GlucoTrack Inc. [NASDAQ: GCTK] price plunged by -15.08 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 11:05 AM that Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $10 Million Underwritten Public Offering for GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK).

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $10 Million Underwritten Public Offering for GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK).

A sum of 12920323 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.79M shares. GlucoTrack Inc. shares reached a high of $1.00 and dropped to a low of $0.41 until finishing in the latest session at $0.55.

Guru’s Opinion on GlucoTrack Inc. [GCTK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GlucoTrack Inc. is set at 0.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

GCTK Stock Performance Analysis:

GlucoTrack Inc. [GCTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.68. With this latest performance, GCTK shares gained by 11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for GlucoTrack Inc. [GCTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8997, while it was recorded at 0.7044 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8009 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GlucoTrack Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -139.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -101.97.

GlucoTrack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

GlucoTrack Inc. [GCTK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of GCTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GCTK stocks are: BOSTON FINANCIAL MANGEMENT LLC with ownership of 26,372, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.14% of the total institutional ownership; ALERUS FINANCIAL NA, holding 11,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in GCTK stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $6000.0 in GCTK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in GlucoTrack Inc. [NASDAQ:GCTK] by around 10,347 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 38,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GCTK stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,347 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.