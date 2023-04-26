For Valley National Bancorp [VLY], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.51 during the day while it closed the day at $8.33. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Valley Bank Launches Fintech Innovation Platform Powered by NayaOne.

Valley National Bank, a principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), today announced the launch of a new innovation platform which will accelerate and enhance its collaboration with fintech companies to meet the needs of Valley’s customers in a rapidly evolving digital environment.

Advancements in technology are raising customer expectations for financial products and services, and with customers now having more options than ever to choose from, the cost of inaction has substantially increased for financial institutions. Understanding this environment, Valley’s innovation platform is designed to embrace technological change, and enable the company to continue to transform its operations and deliver best-in-class customer experiences through partnerships with fintech companies.

Valley National Bancorp stock has also loss -1.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VLY stock has declined by -24.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.29% and lost -26.35% year-on date.

The market cap for VLY stock reached $4.28 billion, with 506.59 million shares outstanding and 499.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, VLY reached a trading volume of 5033066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $12.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Valley National Bancorp stock. On September 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VLY shares from 12 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.71.

VLY stock trade performance evaluation

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, VLY shares dropped by -10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.60 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 8.59 for the last single week of trading, and 11.25 for the last 200 days.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.96. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.02.

Return on Total Capital for VLY is now 9.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.77. Additionally, VLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] managed to generate an average of $148,680 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,531 million, or 70.60% of VLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62,244,830, which is approximately 4.816% of the company’s market cap and around 1.42% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,725,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.06 million in VLY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $176.54 million in VLY stock with ownership of nearly 1.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valley National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY] by around 26,676,247 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 11,085,171 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 259,306,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,067,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLY stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,355,522 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,616,277 shares during the same period.