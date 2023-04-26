For Centogene N.V. [CNTG], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Centogene N.V. [NASDAQ: CNTG] closed the trading session at $1.63 on 04/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9491, while the highest price level was $2.52. The company report on April 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that CENTOGENE to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in April.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 75.27 percent and weekly performance of 136.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 63.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 108.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.44K shares, CNTG reached to a volume of 42991716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centogene N.V. [CNTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNTG shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Centogene N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Centogene N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centogene N.V. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

CNTG stock trade performance evaluation

Centogene N.V. [CNTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 136.23. With this latest performance, CNTG shares gained by 108.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.92 for Centogene N.V. [CNTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8956, while it was recorded at 0.9101 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1270 for the last 200 days.

Centogene N.V. [CNTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centogene N.V. [CNTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.74 and a Gross Margin at +11.75. Centogene N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.72.

Return on Total Capital for CNTG is now -69.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centogene N.V. [CNTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.53. Additionally, CNTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centogene N.V. [CNTG] managed to generate an average of -$68,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.Centogene N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Centogene N.V. [CNTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 66.80% of CNTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNTG stocks are: PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 2,377,150, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.83% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 187,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in CNTG stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $57000.0 in CNTG stock with ownership of nearly 4.233% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centogene N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Centogene N.V. [NASDAQ:CNTG] by around 5,816 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 257,951 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,509,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,772,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNTG stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 827 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 17,836 shares during the same period.