For Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ASRT] closed the trading session at $5.37 on 04/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.48, while the highest price level was $5.55. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Acquire Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in All Stock and CVR Transaction.

Complementary Commercial Growth Platforms Anticipated to Accelerate ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) Injection Profitability and Diversify Revenue Streams.

Combination of Assertio’s Omni-Channel Digital Sales Capabilities and ROLVEDON In-Person Commercial Team to Enhance Market Access and Growth across All Products.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.88 percent and weekly performance of -11.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 142.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, ASRT reached to a volume of 9093668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASRT shares is $8.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Assertio Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2018, representing the official price target for Assertio Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assertio Holdings Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASRT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ASRT stock trade performance evaluation

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.53. With this latest performance, ASRT shares dropped by -8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.82, while it was recorded at 6.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.85 for the last 200 days.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.18 and a Gross Margin at +67.13. Assertio Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +70.17.

Return on Total Capital for ASRT is now 24.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.80. Additionally, ASRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] managed to generate an average of $3,654,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Assertio Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assertio Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $99 million, or 36.10% of ASRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,194,270, which is approximately 3.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,146,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.16 million in ASRT stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5.08 million in ASRT stock with ownership of nearly 18.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Assertio Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ASRT] by around 3,011,809 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,157,453 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 13,203,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,372,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASRT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 793,976 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 814,848 shares during the same period.