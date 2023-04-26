Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell -16.74% so far this year. What now?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] loss -1.78% or -4.0 points to close at $220.60 with a heavy trading volume of 4031822 shares. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023.

We reported quarterly revenue of $726.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, along with 45.7% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped 4,830,589 microinverters, or approximately 1,957.2 megawatts DC, and 102.4 megawatt hours of Enphase® IQ™ Batteries.

It opened the trading session at $222.41, the shares rose to $228.36 and dropped to $220.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENPH points out that the company has recorded -12.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -71.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, ENPH reached to a volume of 4031822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $288.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $268, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 9.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 43.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for ENPH stock

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 12.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.43 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.14, while it was recorded at 223.57 for the last single week of trading, and 256.91 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.14. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.05.

Return on Total Capital for ENPH is now 24.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.26. Additionally, ENPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] managed to generate an average of $140,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 20.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

There are presently around $23,069 million, or 81.20% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,686,222, which is approximately 1.942% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,133,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.16 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly -1.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

531 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 10,483,417 shares. Additionally, 428 investors decreased positions by around 9,130,008 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 83,096,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,709,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,927,858 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 650,746 shares during the same period.