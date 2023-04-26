Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] Revenue clocked in at $5.27 billion, up 14.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EDR] price surged by 5.08 percent to reach at $1.25. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Endeavor Enters Agreement to Sell IMG Academy to BPEA EQT, in Partnership With Nord Anglia Education, for $1.25 Billion.

Nord Anglia Education to partner with IMG Academy to collaborate and innovate for companies’ combined 175,000+ students.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its subsidiary IMG Academy, a leading global sports education institution, to BPEA EQT, part of the leading global private equity group, EQT, in partnership with Nord Anglia Education. The all-cash deal reflects an enterprise value of $1.25 billion. The two companies anticipate the deal will close in the third quarter of this year.

A sum of 6951447 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.42M shares. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $26.26 and dropped to a low of $25.03 until finishing in the latest session at $25.88.

The one-year EDR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.13. The average equity rating for EDR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDR shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on EDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDR in the course of the last twelve months was 32.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

EDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.94. With this latest performance, EDR shares gained by 11.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.91 for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.19, while it was recorded at 24.89 for the last single week of trading, and 22.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.20 and a Gross Margin at +55.72. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.45.

Return on Total Capital for EDR is now 7.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 295.71. Additionally, EDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 287.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] managed to generate an average of $11,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EDR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. go to 21.50%.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,413 million, or 96.00% of EDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDR stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 91,976,482, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 21,038,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $518.18 million in EDR stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $348.66 million in EDR stock with ownership of nearly -10.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EDR] by around 22,903,641 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 17,708,025 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 219,776,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,387,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,219,602 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 7,840,601 shares during the same period.