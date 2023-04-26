eBay Inc. [EBAY] is 6.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] gained 0.34% or 0.15 points to close at $44.01 with a heavy trading volume of 5830511 shares. The company report on April 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM that eBay Opens “The ’85 Shop” Featuring the Greatest Collection of Original Air Jordan 1s Ever Assembled.

Sneaker fans can now own the most iconic sneakers in basketball history.

Today, eBay announces the launch of The ’85 Shop: a new retail pop-up store opening in Chicago that honors the birth of the Air Jordan 1 and its rise to dominance in the sneaker wars of the 1980s. Widely considered “the sneaker that started it all,” the origin story of the Air Jordan 1 – told in the just-released film “Air” – is celebrated in eBay’s ’85 Shop. The shop features a complete collection of original Air Jordan 1s in every colorway and a never-before-released Air Jordan 1 sample, alongside other iconic sneakers of the era like the Puma Clyde and Adidas Forum.

It opened the trading session at $43.58, the shares rose to $44.175 and dropped to $43.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EBAY points out that the company has recorded 14.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -22.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, EBAY reached to a volume of 5830511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $47.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. On June 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 60 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for EBAY stock

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.44 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.30, while it was recorded at 43.61 for the last single week of trading, and 43.91 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.98 and a Gross Margin at +72.29. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.20.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 13.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.81. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of -$109,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 5.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at eBay Inc. [EBAY]

There are presently around $20,300 million, or 90.00% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,117,121, which is approximately -0.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,574,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.01 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -5.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 34,475,691 shares. Additionally, 449 investors decreased positions by around 40,174,242 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 388,179,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,829,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,073,252 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,065,704 shares during the same period.