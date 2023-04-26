Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] Is Currently -6.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.69%. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Decibel Announces Year End and Fourth Quarter Results with Record Fourth Quarter $25.8 Million Net Revenue and $7.1 Million Adjusted EBITDA.

Over the last 12 months, DB stock dropped by -12.73%. The one-year Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.29. The average equity rating for DB stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.93 billion, with 2.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, DB stock reached a trading volume of 4045212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DB shares is $12.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DB stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 367.37.

DB Stock Performance Analysis:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.69. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.39 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.10, while it was recorded at 10.82 for the last single week of trading, and 10.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.45.

Return on Total Capital for DB is now 1.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 380.63. Additionally, DB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 184.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] managed to generate an average of $59,414 per employee.

DB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 23.91%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,799 million, or 39.97% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: AMUNDI with ownership of 74,312,828, which is approximately 10.234% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,708,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $757.72 million in DB stocks shares; and DEUTSCHE BANK AG, currently with $725.01 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly -5.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 51,581,216 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 52,566,306 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 459,967,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,114,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,714,491 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 13,014,365 shares during the same period.