Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $12

Comstock Resources Inc. [NYSE: CRK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.63%. The company report on April 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION.

Parties interested in participating in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7639b1d21a9745e8b2011583a0365914. Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Over the last 12 months, CRK stock dropped by -32.84%. The one-year Comstock Resources Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.36. The average equity rating for CRK stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.06 billion, with 247.67 million shares outstanding and 124.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, CRK stock reached a trading volume of 4416996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRK shares is $14.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Comstock Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $21 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Comstock Resources Inc. stock. On December 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CRK shares from 24 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comstock Resources Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CRK Stock Performance Analysis:

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, CRK shares gained by 3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.72 for Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.30, while it was recorded at 11.01 for the last single week of trading, and 14.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comstock Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.88 and a Gross Margin at +63.96. Comstock Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.33.

Return on Total Capital for CRK is now 54.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.47. Additionally, CRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] managed to generate an average of $4,658,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Comstock Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CRK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comstock Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $917 million, or 30.70% of CRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,013,749, which is approximately 2.358% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8,619,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.6 million in CRK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $71.2 million in CRK stock with ownership of nearly 8.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comstock Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Comstock Resources Inc. [NYSE:CRK] by around 15,488,159 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 13,361,149 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 55,584,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,434,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRK stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,549,252 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,437,252 shares during the same period.