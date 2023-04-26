Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] moved down -3.56: Why It’s Important

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE: SID] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.75 during the day while it closed the day at $2.71.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock has also loss -10.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SID stock has declined by -21.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.29% and gained 1.79% year-on date.

The market cap for SID stock reached $3.71 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 654.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, SID reached a trading volume of 5004768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

SID stock trade performance evaluation

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.56. With this latest performance, SID shares gained by 1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.93 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.09, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 2.90 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional go to 3.91%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $86 million, or 2.30% of SID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SID stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 5,792,068, which is approximately -0.025% of the company’s market cap and around 54.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,160,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.98 million in SID stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.66 million in SID stock with ownership of nearly 27.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE:SID] by around 7,369,467 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 2,951,051 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 21,555,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,876,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SID stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,312,800 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,025,589 shares during the same period.