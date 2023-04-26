CLSA lifts Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GOTU] traded at a low on 04/25/23, posting a -5.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.09. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Gaotu Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOTU), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F is available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.gaotu.cn/.

The annual report contains audited financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and other disclosures.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4135994 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at 9.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.55%.

The market cap for GOTU stock reached $857.78 million, with 259.13 million shares outstanding and 251.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, GOTU reached a trading volume of 4135994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOTU shares is $3.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GOTU shares from 20 to 2.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

How has GOTU stock performed recently?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.40. With this latest performance, GOTU shares dropped by -21.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 261.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.73 for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.96, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 2.42 for the last 200 days.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.73 and a Gross Margin at +71.94. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.53.

Return on Total Capital for GOTU is now -3.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.67. Additionally, GOTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.39.

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

Insider trade positions for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]

There are presently around $86 million, or 21.70% of GOTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,510,365, which is approximately 0.026% of the company’s market cap and around 4.15% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 4,084,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.62 million in GOTU stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $12.0 million in GOTU stock with ownership of nearly -46.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gaotu Techedu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GOTU] by around 10,004,911 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 13,454,280 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,261,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,720,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOTU stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,665,838 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,449,415 shares during the same period.