Clarivate Plc [CLVT] Revenue clocked in at $2.66 billion, up 4.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.91% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.72%. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Clarivate to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, announced today it will report its financial results for the first quarter 2023 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Clarivate investor website at https://ir.clarivate.com. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 9 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to review the results.

The live webcast of the earnings call on May 9 will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company’s website. To join the webcast please visit https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/487478929. A replay will also be available on https://ir.clarivate.com.

Over the last 12 months, CLVT stock dropped by -45.03%. The one-year Clarivate Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.11. The average equity rating for CLVT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.77 billion, with 674.20 million shares outstanding and 555.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, CLVT stock reached a trading volume of 6212968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clarivate Plc [CLVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $12.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $11 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on CLVT stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CLVT shares from 35 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CLVT Stock Performance Analysis:

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, CLVT shares dropped by -6.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.09 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.83, while it was recorded at 8.96 for the last single week of trading, and 10.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clarivate Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Plc [CLVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.98 and a Gross Margin at +37.42. Clarivate Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.89.

Return on Total Capital for CLVT is now 1.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clarivate Plc [CLVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.93. Additionally, CLVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clarivate Plc [CLVT] managed to generate an average of -$341,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CLVT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 8.70%.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,093 million, or 93.60% of CLVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 116,666,507, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 48,465,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $433.28 million in CLVT stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $407.68 million in CLVT stock with ownership of nearly -1.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarivate Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Plc [NYSE:CLVT] by around 101,587,665 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 91,618,787 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 376,450,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,656,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVT stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,944,174 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 7,338,064 shares during the same period.