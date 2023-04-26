Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE: ZEV] slipped around -0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.24 at the close of the session, down -27.64%. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Lightning eMotors to effect a 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split.

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of zero emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, effective at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on April 27, 2023. Beginning on April 28, 2023, the company’s common stock with the ticker symbol “ZEV” will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on a split-adjusted basis under the new CUSIP 53228T 200.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Upon the effectiveness of the reverse stock split, every twenty shares of common stock issued and outstanding will automatically be converted into one share of common stock. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders who otherwise would be entitled to receive fractional shares because they hold a number of shares of common stock not evenly divisible by the reverse stock split ratio will automatically be entitled to receive a cash payment equal to the value of the fractional share.

Lightning eMotors Inc. stock is now -34.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZEV Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2599 and lowest of $0.2181 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.93, which means current price is +10.55% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, ZEV reached a trading volume of 3926367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEV shares is $2.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Lightning eMotors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Lightning eMotors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on ZEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightning eMotors Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has ZEV stock performed recently?

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.88. With this latest performance, ZEV shares dropped by -7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.13 for Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4253, while it was recorded at 0.3070 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3432 for the last 200 days.

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -299.41 and a Gross Margin at -53.68. Lightning eMotors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.14.

Return on Total Capital for ZEV is now -64.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.49. Additionally, ZEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] managed to generate an average of $56,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Lightning eMotors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Insider trade positions for Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]

There are presently around $5 million, or 19.60% of ZEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEV stocks are: WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,674,295, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,123,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.71 million in ZEV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.7 million in ZEV stock with ownership of nearly 3.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightning eMotors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE:ZEV] by around 6,732,887 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 5,762,160 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 3,396,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,891,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEV stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,933,612 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,576,336 shares during the same period.