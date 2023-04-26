BRF S.A. [BRFS] moved down -2.46: Why It’s Important

BRF S.A. [NYSE: BRFS] loss -2.46% on the last trading session, reaching $1.19 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2023 at 7:57 PM that Inter&Co Announces New Members to Its Board of Directors.

Antonio Kandir, Lorival Luz and Todd Chapman join Inter&Co’s Board of Directors.

BRF S.A. represents 1.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.27 billion with the latest information. BRFS stock price has been found in the range of $1.1515 to $1.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, BRFS reached a trading volume of 4289325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BRF S.A. [BRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for BRF S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2022, representing the official price target for BRF S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for BRFS stock

BRF S.A. [BRFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, BRFS shares dropped by -1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.99 for BRF S.A. [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2810, while it was recorded at 1.2020 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0649 for the last 200 days.

BRF S.A. [BRFS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BRF S.A. [BRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.75 and a Gross Margin at +14.20. BRF S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.79.

Return on Total Capital for BRFS is now 1.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BRF S.A. [BRFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 235.69. Additionally, BRFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 195.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.BRF S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BRF S.A. [BRFS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRF S.A. go to -11.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BRF S.A. [BRFS]

There are presently around $75 million, or 6.50% of BRFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 16,783,673, which is approximately -25.598% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 9,272,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.03 million in BRFS stocks shares; and POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, currently with $9.75 million in BRFS stock with ownership of nearly 21.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BRF S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in BRF S.A. [NYSE:BRFS] by around 15,301,585 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 20,168,144 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 27,177,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,647,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRFS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,527,909 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,742,109 shares during the same period.