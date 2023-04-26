BofA Securities slashes price target on Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY] – find out why.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: DSEY] price plunged by -0.12 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM that New study from Diversey shows that different choices of manual floor mopping materials provide different hygiene outcomes.

Diversey Europe Operations B.V. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions recently published a study to demonstrate the importance of floor disinfection in reducing risks associated with floor hygiene. The Authors of the study suggest that commercial facilities wanting the best hygiene outcomes and using manual floor mopping as part of their facility hygiene program should consider the use of biocidal floor products with either launderable or disposable flat mops and avoid the use of cotton string mops and neutral cleaners.

Built on Diversey’s prior research into floor hygiene to study the differences in hygiene outcomes associated with the choice of mopping materials when manually cleaning, sanitizing or disinfecting a floor; the peer reviewed Li et. al study published in the InfectionControl.tips journal investigated the removal of Staphylococcus aureus from a floor when inoculated, and how the selection of floor cleaner or disinfectant and the choice of floor mop impacted the hygiene outcome, which resulted in statistically significant differences. The study further found that mopping with a neutral cleaner was inferior to using a biocidal product and using a traditional string mop was inferior to using launderable or disposable flat mops.

A sum of 4272741 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.93M shares. Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $8.17 and dropped to a low of $8.13 until finishing in the latest session at $8.14.

The one-year DSEY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.37. The average equity rating for DSEY stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSEY shares is $8.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSEY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Diversey Holdings Ltd. stock. On June 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DSEY shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversey Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

DSEY Stock Performance Analysis:

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, DSEY shares gained by 1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.24 for Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.41, while it was recorded at 8.15 for the last single week of trading, and 6.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diversey Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DSEY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversey Holdings Ltd. go to 16.20%.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,462 million, or 96.20% of DSEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSEY stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 236,561,159, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,106,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.41 million in DSEY stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $80.47 million in DSEY stock with ownership of nearly 0.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in Diversey Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:DSEY] by around 6,294,378 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 10,679,281 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 285,454,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,428,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSEY stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,337,743 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 5,519,760 shares during the same period.