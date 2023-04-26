Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] Revenue clocked in at $34.47 billion, up 19.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE: BBVA] slipped around -0.32 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.17 at the close of the session, down -4.27%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock is now 19.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBVA Stock saw the intraday high of $7.305 and lowest of $7.125 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.93, which means current price is +16.59% above from all time high which was touched on 03/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, BBVA reached a trading volume of 5278617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBVA shares is $7.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 50.27.

How has BBVA stock performed recently?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.89. With this latest performance, BBVA shares gained by 7.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.24, while it was recorded at 7.41 for the last single week of trading, and 5.82 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.44.

Return on Total Capital for BBVA is now 7.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 365.62. Additionally, BBVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] managed to generate an average of $52,794 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. go to 40.10%.

Insider trade positions for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]

There are presently around $1,170 million, or 3.10% of BBVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBVA stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 54,647,189, which is approximately 1.338% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 20,922,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.02 million in BBVA stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $72.79 million in BBVA stock with ownership of nearly -2.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE:BBVA] by around 10,005,427 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 8,150,575 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 145,084,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,240,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBVA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,781,720 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 394,130 shares during the same period.