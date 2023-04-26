Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] fell -25.06% so far this year. What now?

Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX: AULT] price plunged by -1.18 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Ault Alliance Announces an Amendment in the Pending Exchange Offer.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AULT), announced today that it has amended and restated the Offer to Exchange in connection with the previously announced exchange offer (the “Offer”). The Company is amending and restating the Offer to Exchange to clarify certain terms of the Offer regarding closing conditions, provide updated financial information for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, and provide certain voting rights to the Series H Preferred Stock that are required by the NYSE American to list the Series H Preferred Stock on the NYSE American. The other terms and conditions of the Offer remain unchanged.

An Amended and Restated Offer to Exchange has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and can be retrieved at http://www.sec.gov. Documents relating to the Offer may be downloaded at: https://ir.ault.com/reports-financials/sec-filings/, and will be distributed to holders of shares of Common Stock who request them from Georgeson, the information agent for the Offer at 888-565-5423 or visit https://ir.ault.com/ for this purpose.

A sum of 4181727 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.70M shares. Ault Alliance Inc. shares reached a high of $0.09 and dropped to a low of $0.09 until finishing in the latest session at $0.09.

The one-year AULT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.6. The average equity rating for AULT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

AULT Stock Performance Analysis:

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.33. With this latest performance, AULT shares dropped by -1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.60 for Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1062, while it was recorded at 0.1007 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1770 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ault Alliance Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.38 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. Ault Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.57.

Ault Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.60% of AULT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,386,481, which is approximately -1.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,377,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in AULT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.16 million in AULT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX:AULT] by around 1,961,227 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,035,454 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 18,598,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,594,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AULT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 276,067 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 951,140 shares during the same period.