Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Stock trading around $75.90 per share: What’s Next?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] loss -6.06% or -4.9 points to close at $75.90 with a heavy trading volume of 5743392 shares. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM that ADM Reports First Quarter Earnings per Share of $2.12, $2.09 on an Adjusted Basis.

Net earnings of $1.2 billion, adjusted net earnings of $1.2 billion.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $78.50, the shares rose to $79.05 and dropped to $75.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADM points out that the company has recorded -15.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, ADM reached to a volume of 5743392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $101.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $94 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on ADM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 33.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ADM stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.06. With this latest performance, ADM shares dropped by -0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.25 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.64, while it was recorded at 80.03 for the last single week of trading, and 85.34 for the last 200 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +6.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.27.

Return on Total Capital for ADM is now 10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.37. Additionally, ADM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] managed to generate an average of $103,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.75.Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to -0.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

There are presently around $33,573 million, or 81.80% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,387,832, which is approximately -0.918% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 46,796,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.38 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 0.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 567 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 21,675,860 shares. Additionally, 496 investors decreased positions by around 17,933,686 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 402,721,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,331,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,419,151 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,846,121 shares during the same period.