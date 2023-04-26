Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Stock trading around $22.10 per share: What’s Next?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.66% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.51%. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Antero Resources Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) (“Antero” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to issue its first quarter 2023 earnings release on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference “Antero Resources.” A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13734438. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero’s website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 am MT.

Over the last 12 months, AR stock dropped by -32.74%. The one-year Antero Resources Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.49. The average equity rating for AR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.59 billion, with 298.95 million shares outstanding and 263.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, AR stock reached a trading volume of 4458442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $33.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $31 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

AR Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.51. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.05 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.14, while it was recorded at 22.69 for the last single week of trading, and 31.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.86 and a Gross Margin at +51.84. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now 37.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.55. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] managed to generate an average of $3,240,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,560 million, or 79.90% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 43,540,307, which is approximately -4.805% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,562,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $609.34 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $575.24 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 102.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 49,141,446 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 40,037,093 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 153,188,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,367,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,725,045 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 7,054,473 shares during the same period.