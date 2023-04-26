Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $28

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] loss -2.03% on the last trading session, reaching $25.58 price per share at the time. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that New Ally survey reveals “Bucket Lists” and affordability top-of-mind for Americans.

Ally releases consumer survey on National Bucket List Day alongside the launch of its newest money management tool, Spending buckets .

On this National Bucket List Day, a new survey from Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) reveals that even amid high-inflation and lending rates, nearly 90% of Americans are still dreaming big with their bucket lists – with many looking forward to everything from trips to Fiji to purchasing their dream home. However, more than one-third of people with a bucket list haven’t crossed off a single goal in the last 12 months, and nearly 75% say finances are what’s holding them back.

Ally Financial Inc. represents 301.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.85 billion with the latest information. ALLY stock price has been found in the range of $25.55 to $26.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.79M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 4689574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $32.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $40 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $28, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on ALLY stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ALLY shares from 35 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.09.

Trading performance analysis for ALLY stock

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.73. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.26 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.12, while it was recorded at 26.28 for the last single week of trading, and 29.13 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.34. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.95.

Return on Total Capital for ALLY is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.85. Additionally, ALLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] managed to generate an average of $147,845 per employee.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to -11.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

There are presently around $6,875 million, or 94.90% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,445,082, which is approximately -2.9% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 29,800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $762.28 million in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $665.02 million in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly -2.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

245 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 26,497,263 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 31,958,092 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 210,300,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,756,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,790,431 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 4,295,826 shares during the same period.